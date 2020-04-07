Sunny skies, warmer days ahead

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay clear Tuesday nigh and that will allow overnight lows to dip into the mid 20s.

Northwest breezes will become calm.

Sunny, warm conditions will stay with us for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

In fact, we will warm into the 70s by Thursday and stay mild right through Saturday.

We don't return to more normal temperatures until Sunday, when we see a few clouds build in.

By Monday, we will be under partly cloudy skies.