Spring weather ahead

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Thicker clouds will give us a slight chance for scattered showers Monday night.

Low will be in the high 30s to low 40s with gusty winds out of the northwest up to 15 mph.

Skies will stay cloudy Tuesday and the chance of showers increase to about 40%.

It will stay breezy as gusty westerly winds pick up to 15 mph.

Wednesday, we will see mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We will be in the mid 70s Thursday, with thickening clouds and a chance for evening thunderstorms.

With cooler air invading, we will see a chance of showers and highs in the mid 60s through the coming week.