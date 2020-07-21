Another warm day, before a bit of a cooldown

Weather

Skies will stay clear Tuesday night, with lows will be in the 50s. Winds will become light and variable after midnight.

Over the next couple days, we will see a slight shift in the air flow pattern. That will cool our highs into the upper 80s to low 90s Wednesday and down to the low to mid 80s Thursday. This could bring a few scattered clouds, but little chance of rain showers.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s Friday and Saturday … pretty average for this time of year. Highs will climb back into the low 90s Sunday and mid 90s Monday.