Hazy skies a bit longer

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregn!

Our skies will be clear and lows will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s Thursday night.

Hazy skies stay with us into Friday, with winds out of the west 15 mph, gusts up to 25.

We will have sunny to mostly sunny skies going through the weekend ahead.

Highs will continue to cool into the low 80s by Saturday.

Sunday will be a bit warmer, as highs get back into the upper 80s to low 90s, with lows in the high 40s.

Sunny skies will carry us through the middle of next week as highs level out in the mid 80s.