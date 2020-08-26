Clouds to clear; smoke is another story

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Parts of Central Oregon are still in an air quality alert until 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Winds will pick up to a gusty 20-25 mph in the evening and turn lighter overnight. Skies will be clear, but a smoky haze will be with us all night. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Until the wildfires have been extinguished, we can expect a smoky haze to stay with many of us. Apart from that, we can also expect plenty of sunshine for the next several days.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s Thursday. Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with highs reaching 90 degrees. We will be back to the mid 80s Saturday.

We'll have a couple cooler days coming out of the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 70s Sunday and Monday. Highs will rise back to normal levels Tuesday.