Hazy skies return to C.O.

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

On Tuesday, we saw clear skies and good air quality, but it's a different outlook today.

This afternoon, we are expecting to see moderate smoke coverage in the Bend and Redmond area. Southerly winds will blow smoke from the Green Ridge fire into Central Oregon.

A light to moderate blanket of smoke is expected to hover over much of Central Oregon all night.

Above-average temperatures stay with us for the day. An expected high of 93 is 12 degrees above average for this time of the year.