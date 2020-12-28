Patchy freezing fog again for C.O.

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Dense fog likely returns Monday night and will turn to freezing fog by morning. Lows will be on the chilly side in the teens nearly all the way across Central Oregon.

Tuesday highs will warm nicely into the mid 40s, with warmer lows in the 30s.

We see a chance for the return of mixed showers on Wednesday with snow levels starting the day around 2200 ft. We will be a bit breezier as well with winds from the south around 15 mph and gust up to 25.

Thursday brings another chance for snow with snow levels around 2900 ft by the end of the day. From new years and into the start of next week, look, for mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers. Highs will warm again into the upper 40s and low to mid 30s overnight.

