Active weather patterns in sight into the new year

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Tuesday night, we see a chance for the return of mixed showers, with snow levels dropping to around 2,200 feet and lows in the high 20s to low 30s.

Southwest winds will beginning to pick up to 10 mph, then become southerly around 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph on Wednesday. Wednesday's highs will be in the low to mid 40s, with a chance of freezing rain and mixed showers.

Thursday brings with a good chance for a break, with just partly sunny skies and highs again in the low to mid 40s.

From New Year's and into the start of next week, look for mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers. Highs will warm again into the upper 40s and lows in the low to mid 30s overnight.

Next week could begin again with a chance for mixed showers and snow levels back down to around 3,200 feet.

