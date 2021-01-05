A break between systems

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Tuesday comes with a break from the showers with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Our winds will be lighter Tuesday around 15 mph out of the south with gusts up to 20. Tuesday night we continue our break and winds should stick around overnight.

On Wednesday our next system comes in with a chance for mix showers with snow levels around 3100. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. The showers should stay with us into the the evening.

Thursday is yet another break before the next chance for snow, but that clears up before the night is over.

The weekend looks to be partly sunny in the low 40s and the next chance for snow returns Monday.

