The next system is approaching

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Clouds will thicken this Thursday night and brings with it a chance of mixed showers. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s, with southeast winds around 15 mph and gusts up to 25.

A chance of mixed showers will stay with us through much of Friday, with highs reaching the low to mid 40s. Clouds will break up in the evening and under partly cloudy skies, lows will dip into the 20s.

Mostly sunny skies Saturday will be accompanied by highs in the low 40s, pretty average for this time of year.

Sunday will mark a warming trend that will have us in the low 50s by Wednesday.

A slight chance of scattered rain showers returns Tuesday, but looks like it will clear up by Wednesday.

