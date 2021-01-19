An active weather pattern is on the way

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

A few clouds will invade the region Tuesday night, but leave us under mostly clear skies. Lows will dip to the mid teens to low 20s.

Mostly sunny skies and warm conditions will return for Wednesday.

A brief wintry mix will move in Thursday, which brings with it a slight chance for snow late Thursday night. Lows Thursday night will drop into the 20s. This short-lived event will leave behind some chilly temperatures.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies Friday and Saturday will be accompanied by highs in the mid 30s. On Sunday, we will see partly cloudy conditions, highs around 40 and a very slight chance of mixed showers.

