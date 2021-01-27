A series of weak systems continue in the region

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

We're looking at mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night, with lows in the 20s. Southerly winds will back off to 5-10 mph after midnight.

We have a a series of weak weather systems moving through the region. We can expect a slight chance of scattered mixed showers through Thursday, with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s.

A modest warming trend will have us in the mid 40s Saturday and around 50 on Sunday. We do have another chance of scattered and isolated mixed showers into the middle of next week. Cooler temperatures can be expected by then, as well.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions, and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US