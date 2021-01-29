Showers for some, but not for others

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Skies will become mostly cloudy Friday night as lows dip into the 20s. Southerly breezes pick up to a gentle 5-10 mph.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday, but the chance of rain showers will steadily increase through the weekend and into Monday.

The snow coming to the Cascades through the weekend will make for some nice additions to the resorts, but be aware that this will be a wind-driven snow that will get heavier by Sunday.

Drivers and winter sports enthusiasts need to be cautious, as wind hazards will rise and visibility will likely decrease as this storm intensifies.

Central Oregon won't see much by way of snow until Monday night. This will carry into mixed showers Tuesday.

