Two stormy days ahead

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Lows Monday night will be around the freezing mark, so the rain could turn to snow showers. Gusty southerly winds at 10-20 mph will stay with us through the night.

We have a chance of mixed showers staying with us through Tuesday. That will turn to snow showers again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That will break up through the day Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be our coolest days, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. From there, weather conditions calm down through the rest of the week. Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s.

