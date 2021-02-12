Let the second round of snow begin

Weather

Happy snow days, Central Oregon!!!

Friday night's lows will be scattered through the single digits and teens, with gentle northwest winds.

Snow showers, heavy at times, are expected to stay with us through the weekend, with a modest and short break Saturday night. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

We will get back to the low 40s next week, with a chance of some isolated mixed showers through the middle of the week. Heavier mixed showers are expected Thursday.

