The break is almost over

Clouds will thicken through the night Wednesday, but we will stay dry until Thursday. Lows will dip to the upper teens to low 20s.

Mixed showers will return to the High Desert Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s and lows will range from the mid 20s to low 30s.

Partly cloudy skies and a slight warming trend will be the big features of the weekend ahead. Then partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid 50s, will start the new work week.

