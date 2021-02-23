Calm for a little while

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies become partly cloudy Tuesday night, but we will stay dry. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s, with average westerly winds 5-15 mph.

These fair conditions will stretch into Wednesday, but thickening clouds Wednesday night will be the leading edge of the next system.

We have a chance of mixed showers Thursday night, with a better chance of snow Friday and Friday night. All of this will break in time for the weekend.

We will see mostly sunny skies, with highs easing back into the upper 40s by Sunday. Next week will start with a slight chance of some scattered snow showers.

