High winds topple trees, cause damage in Sisters area

Home unlivable, but 'thank God nobody was hurt'

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Clean-up efforts were underway in Sisters on Friday after winds gusting past 50 mph Thursday night toppled trees, one of which sent limbs falling onto a mobile home and adjacent fifth-wheel trailer.

Tabitha Hammond’s mother slept through the night, only to wake up to an unlivable house South Fir Street.

“The water line broke, so there’s no water, and there’s two holes in the ceiling, and they can’t use the heat yet because of the branches on the roof,” Hammond said.

Hammond says while the Red Cross is helping her mom find a place to stay through the weekend, the uncertainly left by the weather event remains, as she worries about the house she’s lived in.

“She’s pretty emotional," Hammond said. "She’s pretty, scared. She doesn’t know where she’s going to go, if they can’t fix the house."

Just down the road, neighbor Scotty Olson says he didn’t hear the commotion -- but he sure did hear the wind.

“The wind was howling all night long, so it’s pretty concerning with all the big Pondos (Ponderosa pines) out here,” Olson said.

Olson says it can be frightening when wind comes through the neighborhood.

“It’s pretty kind of scary at night and stuff. You don’t know if something is going to come down on top of you or your car or something like that," he said. "Sisters is notorious for that to happen.”

At Three Creeks Brewing off Highway 20, one of their canopies is now in a dumpster after being destroyed by the gusts at some point.

“Everything was anchored down," owner Wade Underwood said. "We had four 150-pound kegs tied off to it -- and it still just destroyed it, drug the kegs probably three, four feet and -- glad nobody was around.”

And while the wind caused It’s damage, there is some silver lining, as there were no injuries in town.

"Thank God nobody was hurt," Hammond said.