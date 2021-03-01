Bend’s winter weather got back to normal in February

Weather

Prineville, meanwhile, was colder than usual, NWS reports

PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After months of warmer, drier weather than normal, Bend had a fairly average February, in terms of temperatures and snowfall, the National Weather Service reported Monday,

The NWS Pendleton office said preliminary data showed the average temperature at Bend Airport was 33.9 degrees, which was just 0.3 degrees below normal.

High temperatures averaged 43.5 degrees, which was 0.8 degrees below normal. The highest reading was 57 degrees on the 23rd. Lows averaged 24.4 degrees, which was 0.2 degrees above normal. The lowest was 6 degrees, on the 13th.

There were 22 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees and just one day when the high stayed below freezing.

Bend's precipitation totaled 1.12 inches during February, which was 0.03 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation -- at least .01 inch -- was received on 10 days, with the heaviest, 0.35 inches reported on the 12th.

Precipitation in Bend this year has reached 2.23 inches, which is still 0.39 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 6.33 inches, which is 0.48 inches below normal.

Bend's snowfall totaled 8.6 inches with at least 1 inch of snow reported on 3 days. The heaviest snowfall was 3.5 inches, reported on the 12th. The greatest depth of snow on the ground was 2 inches on the 16th.

The outlook for March from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Normal highs for Bend rise from 48.0 degrees at the start of March to 54.0 degrees at the end of March. Normal lows rise from 25.0 degrees to 29.0 degrees. The 30 year normal precipitation is 0.73 inches.

Meanwhile, temperatures at Prineville Airport averaged colder than normal during the month of February.

Prineville readings - February 2021

The average temperature was 34.9 degrees, which was 2.5 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 45.5 degrees, which was 2.4 degrees below normal. The highest was 62 degrees on the 23rd. Low temperatures averaged 24.3 degrees, which was 2.5 degrees below normal. The lowest was 10 degrees, on the 13th.

There were 24 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. There were two days when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.

Prineville precipitation totaled 0.88 inches during February, which was 0.12 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch- was received on eight days, with the heaviest, 0.35 inches, reported on the 12th.

Total precipitation this year has reached 1.80 inches, which is 0.32 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Prineville has been 4.34 inches, which is 1.23 inches below normal.

Prineville's February snowfall totaled 6.1 inches, with at least 1 inch of snow reported on 2 days. The heaviest snowfall was 3.3 inches, reported on the 12th. The greatest depth of snow on the ground was 4 inches on the 13th.

The Prineville outlook for March from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Prineville rise from 51.0 degrees at the start of March to 58.0 degrees at the end of March. Normal lows rise from 28.0 degrees to 31.0 degrees. The 30 year normal precipitation is 0.87 inches.