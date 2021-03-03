The string of nice days continues…for now

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Wednesday night's lows will drop to freezing or a bit below. Winds will stay light out of the southwest, with a continuation of mostly clear skies.

Temperatures in the low 60s will stay with us through Friday, but we are expecting cloud cover to increase Thursday night. A 20% chance for mixed showers begins Friday, and even then it will only be a slight chance in the afternoon.

The slight chance of mixed showers extends through the weekend, with Saturday marking the beginning of a cooldown. From Saturday into the start of next week, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. A slight chance of scattered showers will carry us through the middle of next week.

