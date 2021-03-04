Changes have begun

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Gusty southerly winds up to 30 mph will stay with us for much of the Thursday night. Skies become partly cloudy and lows will be in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Friday will stay warm and windy because of the advancing front. As the front moves through the region it will deliver a chance of rain showers that will turn to mixed showers overnight.

Showers in Central Oregon will break up Saturday morning. We will be left with partly cloudy skies for the weekend, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

Under a variable cloud cover, we will see a slight chance of mixed showers scattered through the region for much of next week. Highs will be in the mid 40s and lows will be in the mid 20s.

