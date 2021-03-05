Snow is on the way, but not for long…

Weather

Good Friday evening, Central Oregon!

All of Central Oregon can expect some snow tonight. Bend and Redmond could see an inch of snow.

As snow rolls into the Central Oregon area, temperatures start to cool off and will actually be below average Saturday. Today we saw temperatures as high as 64 degrees for Redmond; on Saturday, Redmond will cool down to the upper 40s.

Wind speeds will also slow down a bit. Today, wind speeds were between 20 and 30 mph. On Saturday, those speeds will be 5-10 mph.

We could still see slight chances for snow in the early morning, but those are only 25% chances for some of the higher-elevation cities, like Sisters and La Pine.