One more spring-like day before changes roll in

Weather

Skies will stay mostly clear Friday night. Breezes will be light out of the south and lows will dip into the teens and low 20s.

Saturday looks to be equally sunny and even warmer. Highs will reach the low 60s, with warmer lows overnight.

A brief system will settle in Sunday. Clouds will thicken and bring a chance of rain/mixed showers. Lows should drop to freezing and below. We will add some snow showers Sunday night that will stretch into Monday morning.

Gradual clearing will be accompanied by the coolest temperatures we will see over the next few days. Highs will return to the 50s through the middle of the week, with a slight chance of scattered showers Thursday.

