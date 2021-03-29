The calm after the wind storm

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly clear Monday night, with light and variable winds, and lows will be in the teens.

Skies will be sunny Tuesday, and we will see highs in the low to mid 50s. A clearing and warming trend continues for the rest of the week.

Expect to see mid to upper 60s Wednesday and around 70 degree Thursday. Mostly sunny skies will stick with us Friday, with highs in the mid 60s. The next chance of any showers will move in Sunday, along with more average temperatures in the mid 50s.

