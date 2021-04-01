Calm for a few more days

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Mostly clear skies are due for our Thursday night, with lows in the 30s and light and variable breezes. We will see a variable cloud cover through the coming weekend, but we are not looking at a chance of showers until Sunday.

A weak system will pass quickly after giving us a chance of showers Monday. A modest cooling trend will take us from the mid 60s Saturday to the mid 50s Wednesday.

We will see highs in the mid 50s, along with a slight chance of some scattered showers through the middle of next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US