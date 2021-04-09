Mostly clear and windy

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

After a mostly clear night Friday, and lows in the upper 20s, changes will begin again. Our skies will stay mostly sunny Saturday and we will be left with some cool and windy conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and northwest winds at 15-25 mph will gust as high as 25-30 mph. Winds will become light out of the west Saturday night and skies will continue to clear.

Under sunny skies, highs will hit the mid 50s Sunday and the warmup will continue from there. Skies will stay clear and we will be in the mid to upper 60s by Thursday.

