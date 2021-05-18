Cloudy, with a chance of showers

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our winds will be stronger again Tuesday night and stay pretty gusty, up to 25 mph. Lows will be in the 30s, with mostly cloudy skies.

Intermittent showers will be accompanied by highs in the mid 50s for the next couple days. Lows will dip to the mid 20s to low 30s, and we may see some snow mix into those showers, especially at the upper elevations.

A chance of showers will stay with us through much of Friday, but Friday also will mark the start of a warming trend that will have us back to more average temperatures by Sunday. We will see sunny skies and highs in the low 70s by Monday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US