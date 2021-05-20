String of scattered showers continues into the weekend

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Northwest winds will stay gusty Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. We could still see some snow mixed with the showers, especially at the upper elevations.

These almost winter-like conditions dig in for the next few days, so we can expect to stay cold and windy with a chance of mixed showers right into Saturday night. Then we have signs of change on Sunday.

After some morning scattered showers, the cloud cover will break up and highs will return to the mid 60s. Clearing and warming will gradually continue into next week, until we are under sunny skies will highs in the low 70s by Wednesday.

