HOT HOT HOT and more HOT

Gentle breezes will stick with us through Tuesday night. Our skies will clear overnight and we can expect another warm night with lows in the 50s to low 60s.

With highs rising to the mid to upper 90s Wednesday, we will see a slight chance of pop-up thunderstorms scattered across the region later in the day. We will stay warm and sunny Thursday with another slight chance of pop-up scattered thunderstorms.

Friday will mark the beginning of a cooling trend. The weekend ahead looks to be a bit on the cool side. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday.

