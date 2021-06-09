We have a modest break on the way

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Rain will taper off Wednesday evening and leave us with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s and our northwest winds will stay light.

A short break will come on Thursday, with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. After that modest break, another system will move in. Rain is likely Friday into Friday evening.

Mostly sunny skies will hang around Saturday, with highs getting back to something more normal, reaching the upper 70s. Highs will reach the low 80s Sunday and Monday, with the return for showers and possible thunderstorms. We will also see a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms that will stay with us through the middle of next week.

