Clear and warm for several days

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay clear Thursday night and breezes will become light and variable after midnight. Lows will be a bit warmer, in the mid 40s to low 50s. Thursday's warm day marks the beginning of a string of warm days that will last through the weekend.

Friday and Saturday look to be a bit breezy, with northerly sustained winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Monday and Tuesday, we'll see temperatures in the low to mid 90s. We return to the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US