No relief from the heat just yet

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay clear Monday night with lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Gusty southerly breezes Monday evening will reduce to 5-10 mph after midnight.

An Excessive Heat Warning will stay in place for the next several days. Currently, it is scheduled to be lifted Sunday at 8 PM. When temperatures do cool, they will only back down to the mid to upper 90s. As long as gusty winds stay in our forecast, we can also expect a Red Flag Warning to stay in place.

