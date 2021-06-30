C.O. has two watches and warnings in place

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Central Oregon is currently under a fire weather warning until Thursday at 12 am and an excessive heat warning until Sunday at 8 pm. Our winds will become light out of the northwest Wednesday night, with skies mostly clear and lows in the low to mid 50s.

Smoke might continue to move through the region for the next day or two from the Lava Fire to our south, near the California town of Weed. A few clouds moving through Wednesday and Thursday will dissipate and leave us with sunny skies through the weekend. Highs will be staying in the low to mid 90s and lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US