Bend had its second-warmest June on record, thanks to record-breaking temperatures

Weather

And Prineville had its warmest June ever; July's outlook looks hotter, drier than average

PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Considering the hot, stormy way the month ended, few Bend residents will be surprised to hear it was the second-warmest June on record, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the National Weather Service in Pendleton. And Prineville had its warmest June on record.

Temperatures at Bend Airport, the city's official monitoring station, "averaged much warmer than normal during the month of June," the NWS said.

This was the second-warmest June on record, the agency said. The warmest was 65.8 degrees, set in 2015.

Bend's average temperature was 65 degrees, which was 7.9 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 81.4 degrees, which was 9.1 degrees above normal. The highest was the all-time record 107 degrees on the 29th. Low temperatures averaged 48.6 degrees, which was 6.7 degrees above normal. The lowest was 31 degrees, on the 2nd.

There was one day with the low temperature below 32 degrees. On seven days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees. It was at least 100 degrees on three days.

Precipitation totaled 0.46 inches during June, which was 0.24 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was received on four days, with the heaviest, 0.26 inches reported on the 9th.

Precipitation for Bend this year has reached 3.81 inches, which is 1.91 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 7.91 inches, which is 2.00 inches below normal.

At Prineville Airport, the average temperature in June was 68.0 degrees, which was 7.6 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 84.5 degrees, which was 8.1 degrees above normal. The highest was 109 degrees on the 29th. Low temperatures averaged 51.4 degrees, which was 7.2 degrees above normal. The lowest was 35 degrees, on the 9th.

This was Prineville's warmest June on record, the NWS said. The previous warmest was 67.5 degrees in 2015.

On 11 days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees. It was at least 100 degrees on three days.

Prineville precipitation totaled 0.82 inches during June, which was 0.10 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was received on five days, with the heaviest, 0.33 inches reported on the 16th.

Prineville's precipitation this year has reached 3.69 inches, which is 2.26 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Prineville has been 6.23 inches, which is 3.17 inches below normal.

The outlook for July from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation for both Bend and Prineville. Normal highs for Bend during July are 81.5 degrees and normal lows are 47.6 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.56 inches. Normal highs for Prineville during July are 85.9 degrees and normal lows are 48.0 degrees. The 30 year-normal precipitation is 0.56 inches.