Hazy skies will stick around a bit longer

Weather

We're looking at a clear night, with lows closer to average than we've been in a while, in the mid 40s to low 50s. We're also looking a some breezes sticking around for the next few days, ranging from 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 25.

A smoky haze will stay with us Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunny skies will stick around for the next several days. Highs will warm up again, into the mid- to upper 90s, and lows will be in the mid 50s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US