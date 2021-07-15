Cooler, but with two watches and warnings still in place

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oreogn!

Our two watches and warnings are still in place, a fire weather warning until 11p.m. Thursday night and air quality alert until Friday at 5 a.m.

Clear but hazy skies on tap again for our Thursday night, with lows in the upper 40s for most and the winds calming down after midnight.

This smoky haze is expected to stay with us into the weekend. Apart from that, we are looking for clear, sunny skies.

Average highs and lows will be with us through Saturday, but warmer temperatures will return, beginning Sunday. Highs in the low 90s will last through the middle of next week.

