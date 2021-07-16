Cooler for a short time, hazy for a while

Local Forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Skies they will stay clear Friday night, but the smoky haze will return. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s, with lighter winds after midnight.

Average temperatures Saturday will be accompanied by clear skies and more smoke. High pressure centered well to our southeast will hold cooler air at bay, and the warm temperatures will return. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

A few thin clouds Monday and Tuesday will fail to yield any showers. Highs through next week will be in the low 90s.

