Cooler, but with a red flag warning in parts of Central Oregon

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

A red flag warning is still in place for Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Bend until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Northwest winds are expected to be with us, sustained at up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Wednesday evening. Those winds will become light and variable overnight, with lows in the 40s.

Our skies will stay mostly clear during the day, with highs Thursday and Friday at or just a bit below average. Warm temperatures are expected to return for the weekend and into next week. We're looking to be top out in the low to mid 90s, with lows in the mid 50s.

