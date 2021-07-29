Gov. Brown declares state of emergency in 22 counties amid new heat wave forecast

Weather

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — At the request of the Oregon Health Authority, Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday declared a state of emergency in 22 counties to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecast excessive high temperatures.

The emergency declaration was triggered by the need for state agencies to assist local and Tribal jurisdictions in providing for the health and safety of their residents. (Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties are not among the 22 counties included in the declaration.)

"As Oregon faces another high heat event, it's important that we make available all needed resources to assist every level of government helping Oregonians stay safe and healthy," Brown said. "We know that these excessively high temperatures are placing a significant burden on local and Tribal jurisdictions, and that they can also impact critical infrastructure, including utilities and transportation."

The governor has directed the Office of Emergency Management to activate the state's Emergency Coordination Center, and state agencies to provide any assistance requested by OEM. As part of the declaration, the Oregon Health Authority will activate the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Oregon (SERV-OR)—the state's roster of licensed physicians, nurses, EMTs, and other health professionals—as necessary to respond to the heat event.

In addition, Oregonians are encouraged to call 211 for information on cooling centers; 211 will be staffed 24/7 to respond to inquiries and requests for assistance.

A full copy of the emergency declaration, Executive Order 21-26, is available here.