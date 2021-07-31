Drier on Sunday

Weather

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon.

Most of the region is under a red flag warning until midnight Saturday.

That is despite the mostly dreary and humid conditions much of the region experienced today. A few passing showers on Saturday, but the thunderstorms are the reason for the Red Flag warning.

Tomorrow, there is still a 20 percent chance for showers or thunderstorms, but it’s likely we’ll be mostly sunny otherwise, with highs in the 90s once again.

We have chances for rain upcoming pretty much every day until Wednesday, when things start clearing up.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US