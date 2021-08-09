Hazy skies and warm temperatures are heading our way

Weather

Our week started out with clear skies and below-average temperatures, but the rest of the week will be very different. Smoke and triple-digit temperatures are headed to the Central Oregon area on Wednesday.

Late Tuesday night, some cities in the region could be seeing some smoke, but likely will not notice that smoke more on Wednesday.

We'll see hazy skies and temperatures near 100 degrees for most of Central Oregon, starting on Wednesday, lasting into the weekend.

There are also slight chances for thunderstorms on Friday night.