Quick cooldown to start the week

Another hot and hazy day on Sunday but relief is on its way. Air quality indexes once again improved throughout the the day, starting around unhealthy (190-200) and dropping between unhealthy for sensitive groups and moderate (90-150).

Winds are forecast to pick up overnight out of the northwest, and by Monday morning, much of the smoke should be blown out to the northwest. By then, Central Oregon should only be covered in a light haze, as opposed to the strong smoke that has stuck around the last half-week.

Monday will also bring a gradual drop in temperatures. Starting Sunday night, temps will be about 10 degrees cooler than 24 hours earlier, with Monday highs peaking around 90.

Temperatures will drop even further on Tuesday, which has most of us seeing comfortable highs in the mid-70s and lows dropping into the 40s.

Temps will rebound to the mid 80s by Thursday, just a couple of degrees below seasonal average.

