Hazy but cool the next few days

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday night with some haze. The low temperatures will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Our winds will be from the north around 15 mph with gusts up to 25, then become light and variable overnight.

Thursday will be modestly warmer, but still a bit below average in the low 80s. Afternoon winds will also get gusty once again up to 25 mph.

Cool temperatures and sunshine will stay with us right through the weekend in the mid to upper 70s. We don't return to more normal temperatures until next Tuesday when we're back in the upper 80s.

