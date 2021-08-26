Mostly clear, other than some hazy skies

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Central Oregon is under an air quality alert until Monday at 11 a.m.

Other than some haze, skies we will be mostly clear Thursday night. Breezes become light and variable, with lows in the 40s.

After Thursday, we are not expecting much by way of clouds. A smoky haze, thick in some areas, will stay with us through the weekend.

Sunday will be about our only exception to these cool temperatures. After hitting the 80s, we will see a slight cooling trend take us back into the mid-70s.

