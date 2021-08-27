Skip to Content
today at 10:11 PM
Hazy for the weekend, with warmer temperatures

Sunshine will abound this weekend, but some will see the haze move out of the area. We will be modestly warmer Saturday and back up to average temperatures Sunday. We will see our highs cool back down to the low to mid-70s as we go through the middle of next week.

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

