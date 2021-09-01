Bend residents enjoy warmer, drier than usual August (except for drought, all that smoke)

Weather

Prineville also had a warm, dry month

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend residents and visitors enjoyed much of a warmer and drier than usual August, according to the National Weather Service, though those conditions didn't help ease the severe drought or more wildfires that blew smoke into the region for many days, leading to unhealthy air quality.

According to preliminary data received by the NWS in Pendleton, Bend's (Bend Airport's) average temperature was 66.7 degrees, which was 2.9 degrees above normal for the last full month of summer (autumn arrives Sept. 22).

High temperatures averaged 83.1 degrees, which was 1.8 degrees above normal. The highest was 98 degrees on the 12th. Low temperatures averaged 50.4 degrees, which was 4.1 degrees above normal. The lowest was 37 degrees, on the 25th. On 10 days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees.

Precipitation totaled just 0.03 inches during August, which was 0.45 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation -- at least .01 inch - was received on just one day.

Precipitation this year has reached 4.02 inches, which is 2.74 inches below normal. Since last October, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 8.12 inches, which is 2.83 inches below normal.

The outlook for September from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Bend fall from 78 degrees at the start of September to 69 degrees at the end of September. Normal lows fall from 43 degrees to 36 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.41 inches.

Temperatures at Prineville Airport averaged warmer than normal during the month of August.

The average temperature was 68 degrees, which was 2 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 85.6 degrees, which was 0.2 degrees above normal. The highest was 101 degrees on the 16th. Low temperatures averaged 50.4 degrees, which was 3.8 degrees above normal. The lowest was 37 degrees, on the 24th.

On 11 days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees. It was at least 100 degrees on 3 days.

Prineville's precipitation totaled 0.27 inches during August, which was 0.07 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was received on 3 days, with the heaviest, 0.21 inches, reported on the 3rd.

Precipitation this year has reached 4.08 inches, which is 2.77 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Prineville has been 6.62 inches, which is 3.68 inches below normal.

The outlook for September from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Normal highs for Prineville fall from 82 degrees at the start of September to 73 degrees at the end of September. Normal lows fall from 44 degrees to 36 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.38 inches.