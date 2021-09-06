Warm and hazy for a few more days

Weather

Happy Labor Day, Central Oregon!

Overnight, we'll stay smoky, with otherwise mostly clear skies. Our lows will be in the mid 40s to possibly the low 50s.

The air quality alert is in place until Tuesday at 5 p.m. But that could change, as hazy to smoky conditions will stay with us through the week.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the low 90s, with a nice cooldown toward the end of the week.

