Cooler, with stronger winds and a return of hazy skies

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. After turning westerly for a bit this evening, winds will become light and variable.

A few clouds will move through Wednesday, with stronger winds and a chance for hazy skies. From there, we are looking at clear skies during the day and mostly clear skies at night.

We will also be on a bit of a temperature roller-coaster for the next several days: cool Wednesday and Thursday, warmer Friday and Saturday and back to average by Monday.

