Bend sees a warmer — but a bit wetter — than normal October

Prineville, meanwhile, had about normal temps -- and was wetter than usual

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As November arrived in cold and soggy fashion on Monday, the National Weather Service reported that October was another month where the Bend area had warmer-than-average temperatures -- but unlike many months of 2021 so far, it also was wetter than usual.

According to preliminary data received by the NWS in Pendleton, temperatures at the Bend Airport averaged slightly warmer than normal during the month of October.

The average temperature was 48.5 degrees, which was 1.2 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 60.7 degrees, which was 1.2 degrees below normal. The highest was 78 degrees on the 17th. Low temperatures averaged 36.4 degrees, which was 3.6 degrees above normal. The lowest was 21 degrees, on the 12th.

There were eight days with a low temperature below 32 degrees.

Precipitation at Bend Airport totaled 0.65 inches during October, which was 0.05 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was received on seven days, with the heaviest, 0.47 of an inch, reported on the 25th.

Bend-area precipitation this year has reached five inches, which is still 2.77 inches below normal.

Bend's outlook for November from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for near-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Bend fall from 54 degrees at the start of November to 41 degrees at the end of the month. Normal lows fall from 31 degrees to 25 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.39 inches.

Meanwhile, temperatures at Prineville Airport averaged near normal during the month of October, the NWS said.

The average temperature was 49.4 degrees, which was 0.2 degrees above normal. High Temperatures averaged 63.9 degrees, which was 1.0 degree below normal. The highest was 82 degrees on the 5th. Low temperatures averaged 34.9 degrees, which was 1.3 degrees above normal. The lowest was 21 degrees, on the 12th.

Prineville had nine days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.

Prineville's precipitation totaled 1.18 inches during October, which was 0.35 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was received on 12 days, with the heaviest, 0.74 inches reported on the 22th.

The area's precipitation this year has reached 6.35 inches, which is 1.71 inches below normal.

Prineville's outlook for November from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for near-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Prineville fall from 57 degrees at the start of November to 44 degrees at the end. Normal lows fall from 32 degrees to 26 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.18 inches.