On and off again showers this week

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Monday night's lows will be in the low 30s, with light winds out of the northwest. Beginning around midnight, we will see some clearing that will continue into Tuesday morning. In addition to that clearing, we will see daytime highs return to something a little more normal for this time of year, topping out in the mid-50s.

On Wednesday, we will hit about 60 degrees, but our clouds will thicken. That is a part of the next system that will bring more rain Thursday and Thursday night. With highs at or a little below our average of 57, we will carry a chance of showers through the rest of the week and the weekend ahead.

